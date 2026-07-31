Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rayonier from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

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Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 74.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company's stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 68.61%.The business had revenue of $276.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 233.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Rayonier's payout ratio is 34.44%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc NYSE: RYN is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in timberland ownership and management. The company's core business revolves around sustainably growing, harvesting, and marketing timber and timber-related products. Rayonier's timberland portfolio encompasses approximately 2.7 million acres across the United States and New Zealand, focusing on softwood and hardwood fiber for use in paper, packaging and building materials.

Rayonier operates through two primary segments: Timber and Real Estate Solutions.

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