Rayonier (RYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $378.0980 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.92 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.61% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 233.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rayonier alerts: Sign Up

Rayonier Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 96,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $27.33.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Rayonier's dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rayonier from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,647,156 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rayonier by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,779,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $103,472,000 after purchasing an additional 226,012 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $112,058,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 197,503 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,380,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $51,543,000 after buying an additional 540,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc NYSE: RYN is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in timberland ownership and management. The company's core business revolves around sustainably growing, harvesting, and marketing timber and timber-related products. Rayonier's timberland portfolio encompasses approximately 2.7 million acres across the United States and New Zealand, focusing on softwood and hardwood fiber for use in paper, packaging and building materials.

Rayonier operates through two primary segments: Timber and Real Estate Solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rayonier, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rayonier wasn't on the list.

While Rayonier currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here