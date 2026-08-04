RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

RB Global (NYSE:RBA - Get Free Report) TSE: RBA announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. RB Global had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from RB Global's conference call:

Second-quarter performance was solid: GTV increased 11% to $4.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA rose 6%, with EBITDA growth outpacing service revenue growth and indicating operating leverage.

GTV increased 11% to $4.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA rose 6%, with EBITDA growth outpacing service revenue growth and indicating operating leverage. RB Global raised its 2026 outlook, now expecting 9%–11% GTV growth and approximately 8.6% adjusted EBITDA growth at the midpoint, including about CAD 500 million of GTV from BigIron.

and approximately 8.6% adjusted EBITDA growth at the midpoint, including about CAD 500 million of GTV from BigIron. Automotive unit volumes grew 11% for the sixth consecutive quarter of outperformance, supported by market-share gains and an expanded relationship with the company’s largest insurance partner across all 50 states.

The BigIron integration is progressing well and expands RB Global’s U.S. agriculture platform, but management said its earnings and margin profile will not be fully representative until after the farming season and later in 2026.

The service revenue take rate declined 110 basis points year over year to 20%, reflecting acquisitions, portfolio mix, and automotive pricing incentives; management cautioned that further mix changes, including BigIron’s lower-rate real estate business, could pressure the rate.

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RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,287,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.56.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from RB Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. RB Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Deborah Stein bought 425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,838.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,248.75. The trade was a 30.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 6,120,490.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,448,236 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $251,851,000 after buying an additional 2,448,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RB Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,946,978 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $303,156,000 after buying an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in RB Global by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,202 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 950,270 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $99,285,000 after acquiring an additional 205,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RB Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on RB Global from $124.00 to $121.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut RB Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.57.

View Our Latest Report on RBA

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

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