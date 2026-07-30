Real Brokerage (REAX) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $654.6920 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Real Brokerage to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Real Brokerage Trading Down 4.1%

REAX stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $359.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.74. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on REAX. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Real Brokerage from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Real Brokerage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,673 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 628.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,153 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 109,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

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