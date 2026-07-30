Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Real Brokerage (REAX) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Real Brokerage logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Real Brokerage is expected to report Q2 2026 results before markets open on August 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of approximately $654.7 million, compared with a $0.02-per-share loss and $465.6 million in revenue in the prior quarter.
  • REAX shares recently traded at $1.65, down 4.1%, near their 12-month low of $1.55. The company has a negative net margin and return on equity, and analysts expect roughly break-even earnings for the current and next fiscal years.
  • Despite the weak share performance, analyst sentiment remains a “Moderate Buy”, with a consensus price target of $5.69. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the stock, with several firms increasing their stakes recently.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Real Brokerage.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $654.6920 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Real Brokerage to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 4.1%

REAX stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $359.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.74. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on REAX. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Real Brokerage from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Real Brokerage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,673 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 628.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,153 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 109,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Real Brokerage Right Now?

Before you consider Real Brokerage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Real Brokerage wasn't on the list.

While Real Brokerage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines