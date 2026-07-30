RealReal (REAL) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $187.8220 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.82 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RealReal Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.66. RealReal has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RealReal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 21,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $195,942.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 530,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,908,753. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 35,023 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $323,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,145,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,821.50. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,178. Insiders own 2.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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