Realty Income Corporation Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 214.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

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Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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