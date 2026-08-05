Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09, Zacks reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.440-4.450 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Realty Income's conference call:

AFFO per share rose 3.8% to $1.09 in Q2, while year-to-date growth reached 5.2%; Realty Income raised its 2026 AFFO per share guidance midpoint to $4.44–$4.45, or approximately 4% growth.

in Q2, while year-to-date growth reached 5.2%; Realty Income raised its 2026 AFFO per share guidance midpoint to $4.44–$4.45, or approximately 4% growth. The company increased 2026 investment-volume guidance to $10 billion from $9.5 billion, supported by a robust pipeline and $2.6 billion of global investments in Q2 at a 7.3% initial weighted-average cash yield. Industrial represented about 65% of global investment volume, while a new $6 billion hyperscale data-center joint venture broadens the growth platform.

The company increased 2026 investment-volume guidance to from $9.5 billion, supported by a robust pipeline and $2.6 billion of global investments in Q2 at a 7.3% initial weighted-average cash yield. Industrial represented about 65% of global investment volume, while a new $6 billion hyperscale data-center joint venture broadens the growth platform. Portfolio operating metrics remained strong, including 98.8% occupancy , a 102.7% blended rent-recapture rate, and improved investment-grade tenant exposure of 34% of annualized rent. Management also cited improving U.S. industrial fundamentals and strong leasing spreads in U.K. retail parks.

Portfolio operating metrics remained strong, including , a 102.7% blended rent-recapture rate, and improved investment-grade tenant exposure of 34% of annualized rent. Management also cited improving U.S. industrial fundamentals and strong leasing spreads in U.K. retail parks. Liquidity and financing flexibility improved materially: pro forma available liquidity exceeded $5.7 billion, leverage remained within target at roughly 5.2–5.4 times EBITDA, and Fitch initiated coverage with an A rating. Private-capital vehicles have reduced public-equity funding to 18% of investment volume year to date.

Liquidity and financing flexibility improved materially: pro forma available liquidity exceeded $5.7 billion, leverage remained within target at roughly 5.2–5.4 times EBITDA, and Fitch initiated coverage with an A rating. Private-capital vehicles have reduced public-equity funding to 18% of investment volume year to date. Management acknowledged intense competition in U.S. net lease and data centers, which is keeping acquisition cap rates relatively low, while noting that higher long-term interest rates could eventually pressure cap rates upward. Data-center investments are being evaluated for tenant concentration, lease duration, and residual-value risk.

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Realty Income Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $62.70. 5,646,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Huntington initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Trending Headlines about Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 9.7% year over year to $1.55 billion, substantially exceeding the $1.40 billion analyst consensus. FFO was $1.09 per share, up from $1.05 a year earlier, supporting Realty Income’s stable operating profile. Realty Income earnings report

Second-quarter revenue increased 9.7% year over year to $1.55 billion, substantially exceeding the $1.40 billion analyst consensus. FFO was $1.09 per share, up from $1.05 a year earlier, supporting Realty Income’s stable operating profile. Positive Sentiment: Fitch awarded Realty Income an A credit rating, which could improve access to financing and help the company fund acquisitions or refinance debt on more favorable terms. Realty Income earns Fitch A rating

Fitch awarded Realty Income an A credit rating, which could improve access to financing and help the company fund acquisitions or refinance debt on more favorable terms. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to highlight Realty Income’s high occupancy, steady rent growth, active investment program and appeal to income-focused investors, supported by its monthly dividend. Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Realty Income Stock Before Q2 Earnings?

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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