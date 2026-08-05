Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.440-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $62.70. 5,646,344 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,249. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.440-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.11.

Read Our Latest Report on O

Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income reported second-quarter revenue of $1.55 billion, well above the $1.40 billion analyst consensus, indicating solid operating performance. Realty Income Announces Operating Results

Realty Income reported second-quarter revenue of $1.55 billion, well above the $1.40 billion analyst consensus, indicating solid operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Fitch assigned Realty Income an “A” issuer default rating with a stable outlook. The stronger credit profile could improve access to financing and help contain borrowing costs, an important factor for a large, acquisition-oriented REIT. Realty Income earns Fitch A rating

Fitch assigned Realty Income an “A” issuer default rating with a stable outlook. The stronger credit profile could improve access to financing and help contain borrowing costs, an important factor for a large, acquisition-oriented REIT. Positive Sentiment: Before the report, analysts highlighted Realty Income’s high occupancy, steady rent growth and active investment program as potential supports for results and long-term dividend income. Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Realty Income Stock Before Q2 Earnings?

Before the report, analysts highlighted Realty Income’s high occupancy, steady rent growth and active investment program as potential supports for results and long-term dividend income. Neutral Sentiment: Management set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $4.440-$4.450, effectively matching the $4.45 analyst consensus. The outlook provides stability but no meaningful upward revision to drive a stronger immediate revaluation.

Management set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $4.440-$4.450, effectively matching the $4.45 analyst consensus. The outlook provides stability but no meaningful upward revision to drive a stronger immediate revaluation. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS was $0.37, below the $0.40 consensus estimate. The earnings shortfall likely outweighed the revenue beat for short-term investors, particularly given Realty Income’s relatively high reported price-to-earnings multiple. Realty Income Announces Operating Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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