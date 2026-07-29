Realty Income (O) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Realty Income to announce earnings of $0.3977 per share and revenue of $1.4048 billion for the quarter. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm's 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,934 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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