Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given New GBX 5,352 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,179 to GBX 5,352 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.26% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,400 price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,900 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 6,200 target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 6,121.71.

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Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,338 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,866 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,522.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,870.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,258.16.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 101.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 42.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reckitt Benckiser Group will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reckitt Benckiser Group

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Deepak Nath bought 257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,650 per share, with a total value of £11,950.50. Also, insider Shannon Eisenhardt bought 432 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £432 per share, for a total transaction of £186,624. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,029 shares of company stock worth $21,416,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

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