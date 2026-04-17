Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,038,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session's volume of 539,304 shares.The stock last traded at $14.19 and had previously closed at $13.64.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBGLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 3.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

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