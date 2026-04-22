Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 12,125 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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