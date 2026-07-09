Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,204.29.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,460 to GBX 5,430 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,600 price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 6,200 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, May 15th.

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Insider Transactions at Reckitt Benckiser Group

In other news, insider Kris Licht sold 5,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,753, for a total transaction of £258,325.55. Also, insider Shannon Eisenhardt acquired 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £432 per share, for a total transaction of £186,624. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,029 shares of company stock worth $21,416,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.0%

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,008 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,701.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,386.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,866 and a twelve month high of GBX 6,522.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

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