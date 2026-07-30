Reckitt Benckiser Group's (RKT) "Sector perform" Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,200 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,460 to GBX 5,430 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,900 target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 6,247.14.

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Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,360 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,823.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,284.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 3,866 and a one year high of GBX 6,522.92.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 101.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, analysts expect that Reckitt Benckiser Group will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marybeth Hays bought 340 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,585 per share, with a total value of £15,589. Also, insider Deepak Nath bought 257 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,650 per share, for a total transaction of £11,950.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,029 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,350 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

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