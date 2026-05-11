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Recruit (RCRRF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Recruit logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Recruit is expected to report earnings on Monday, May 18, with analysts forecasting $0.2884 per share in earnings and $5.9989 billion in quarterly revenue.
  • Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $50.30, near the midpoint of its 52-week range of $38.80 to $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66.
  • Recruit Holdings is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing, and information services, operating across job search, placement, temporary staffing, and employer advertising platforms.
  • Interested in Recruit? Here are five stocks we like better.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its resultson Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect Recruit to post earnings of $0.2884 per share and revenue of $5.9989 billion for the quarter.

Recruit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $50.30 on Monday. Recruit has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

Read More

Earnings History for Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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