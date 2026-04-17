Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Down 7.2% - What's Next?

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT - Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.72. 13,505,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 15,766,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

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Red Cat News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Red Cat this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCAT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Red Cat from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Red Cat from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Red Cat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Cat presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCAT

Red Cat Stock Down 7.2%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 176.96%.The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Red Cat by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,153 shares of the company's stock worth $52,434,000 after buying an additional 3,815,310 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter worth $19,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Cat by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,506,377 shares of the company's stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 1,680,929 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter worth $17,286,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Red Cat by 1,872.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,105,132 shares of the company's stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 1,049,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company's stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: RCAT is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

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