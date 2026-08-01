Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $7.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 170,524 shares trading hands.

Get RRGB alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 0.4%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $145.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $378.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 503.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,379 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker RRGB, is a leading casual dining restaurant company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company specializes in offering a diverse menu centered on gourmet burgers, bottomless steak fries, salads, sandwiches and a selection of alcoholic beverages. Red Robin operates restaurants under its flagship Red Robin® brand, serving guests through both dine-in and off-premises channels, including delivery and carry-out. The company also leverages technology and loyalty programs to enhance the guest experience and drive repeat visits.

Founded in 1969 in Seattle, Washington, Red Robin began as a small tavern before evolving into a family-friendly restaurant concept focused on premium burgers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers wasn't on the list.

While Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here