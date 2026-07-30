Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Up 9% - Here's Why

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.4770. Approximately 16,960,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 29,858,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Redwire to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Redwire

Redwire Stock Up 9.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.01.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 80.90%.The company had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $22,995,736.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,077,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. This trade represents a 49.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 2,556.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,271 shares of the company's stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 555,536 shares during the period. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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