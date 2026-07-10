Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Price Down 2.8% - Time to Sell?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.1810. 10,700,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 31,403,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Redwire to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDW

Redwire Trading Down 2.8%

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.94 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 80.90%.The company's revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Redwire

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,145,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $33,244,837.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,273,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,707,132.08. This represents a 10.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,680,271 shares of company stock valued at $132,937,861. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 1,725.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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