Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RWT. Zacks Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $6.00 price target on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JonesTrading decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Redwood Trust alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 59.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.42. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 331.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwood Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: JonesTrading lowered its price target modestly from $6.25 to $6.00 but maintained a “buy” rating. BTIG Research also reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a $6.00 target, implying roughly 28% potential upside from recent levels. Benzinga analyst rating reports

JonesTrading lowered its price target modestly from $6.25 to $6.00 but maintained a “buy” rating. BTIG Research also reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a $6.00 target, implying roughly 28% potential upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Mortgage banking remained a key strength: Production exceeded $8 billion for the second consecutive quarter, while Mortgage Banking platforms generated $40.1 million in GAAP net income, up 9% sequentially. Redwood also declared its regular $0.18 quarterly dividend and reported $192 million in unrestricted cash. Redwood Trust Q2 results

Production exceeded $8 billion for the second consecutive quarter, while Mortgage Banking platforms generated $40.1 million in GAAP net income, up 9% sequentially. Redwood also declared its regular $0.18 quarterly dividend and reported $192 million in unrestricted cash. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were mixed: Redwood reported quarterly EPS of $0.25, above one analyst consensus estimate of $0.23 and up from $0.18 a year earlier, but below the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.26. This divergence may contribute to uncertainty over the quality and sustainability of the quarter’s earnings. Zacks Redwood Trust earnings report

Redwood reported quarterly EPS of $0.25, above one analyst consensus estimate of $0.23 and up from $0.18 a year earlier, but below the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.26. This divergence may contribute to uncertainty over the quality and sustainability of the quarter’s earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results and revenue raised concerns: Redwood posted a $2.9 million GAAP net loss, or $0.03 per share. Revenue of $78.5 million also fell short of the $89.45 million consensus estimate, while book value per share declined to $6.90 from $7.12 in the prior quarter. These factors likely explain the selling pressure despite the mortgage-banking gains. TipRanks Redwood Trust Q2 results

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc NYSE: RWT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company's core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Redwood Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Redwood Trust wasn't on the list.

While Redwood Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here