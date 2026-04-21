Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.75.

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Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,060. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 36,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.52, for a total transaction of $7,915,618.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,790.24. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,451 shares of company stock worth $11,386,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company's stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,318 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company's stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $201.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.20. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $229.30.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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