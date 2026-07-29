Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $413.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.07 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.47%. Regency Centers updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.840-4.880 EPS.

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Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. 1,801,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $83.66.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $81.00 target price on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on REG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $99,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,718.60. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,614,435.14. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,261,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,167,000 after buying an additional 287,397 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,353 shares of the company's stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,595 shares of the company's stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Regency Centers by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 325,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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