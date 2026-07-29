Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.840-4.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $81.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.47%.The company had revenue of $413.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.07 million. Regency Centers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.840-4.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's payout ratio is 104.14%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $99,373.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,718.60. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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