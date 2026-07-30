Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to earn $42.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of REGN stock traded up $42.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $738.34. 1,460,610 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,543. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $638.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $711.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $541.00 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $4.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,504,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 835,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 664,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $512,881,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after purchasing an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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