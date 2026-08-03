Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $740.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $730.00 to $758.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $797.75.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $761.07. 458,272 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,756. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $541.00 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $643.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $711.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.16 by $4.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,504,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,551,858,000 after buying an additional 835,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 664,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $512,881,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $405,596,000 after buying an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $1,030 from $1,000 and reaffirmed a “Buy” rating , implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Several other analysts also lifted their targets, to $750, $758, $772 and $795, suggesting some continued confidence in Regeneron’s valuation and outlook. Guggenheim price target report Regeneron analyst price targets

, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Several other analysts also lifted their targets, to $750, $758, $772 and $795, suggesting some continued confidence in Regeneron’s valuation and outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Biocon launched Yesafili, a U.S. biosimilar to Regeneron’s Eylea 2 mg. The product competes directly with a key Regeneron ophthalmology treatment and could increase pricing and market-share pressure, although the near-term financial impact remains uncertain. Biocon launches Yesafili biosimilar

The product competes directly with a key Regeneron ophthalmology treatment and could increase pricing and market-share pressure, although the near-term financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized securities class-action lawsuits against Regeneron and certain executives. The complaints allege that disclosures concerning the Phase III fianlimab-Libtayo trial, including a protocol change and a failed primary endpoint, contradicted earlier positive trial-risk messaging. The firms allege that REGN shares fell substantially after the disclosures and are seeking investors for potential lead-plaintiff roles by September 14, 2026. The allegations have not been adjudicated, but the litigation adds legal, reputational and potential financial risk. Regeneron class action announcement Regeneron investor alert

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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