Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.13 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $4.13, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.81 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' conference call:

Strong second-quarter performance: Total revenue rose 17% year over year to $4.3 billion, while non-GAAP EPS increased 11% to $14.29. Dupixent, EYLEA HD, and Libtayo each reached record quarterly sales.

Total revenue rose 17% year over year to $4.3 billion, while non-GAAP EPS increased 11% to $14.29. Dupixent, EYLEA HD, and Libtayo each reached record quarterly sales. Dupixent momentum remains robust, with global sales of $6 billion, up 38% at constant exchange rates, supported by growth across existing indications and newer launches. Growth is expected to remain strong, though it will moderate in the second half due to tougher comparisons.

with global sales of $6 billion, up 38% at constant exchange rates, supported by growth across existing indications and newer launches. Growth is expected to remain strong, though it will moderate in the second half due to tougher comparisons. EYLEA HD is rapidly converting the U.S. franchise: sales increased 52% year over year to $596 million and exceeded legacy EYLEA sales for the first time. Regeneron is pursuing approval of a pre-filled syringe, which management believes could further improve adoption.

sales increased 52% year over year to $596 million and exceeded legacy EYLEA sales for the first time. Regeneron is pursuing approval of a pre-filled syringe, which management believes could further improve adoption. Several pipeline catalysts are approaching, including potential FDA decisions for cemdisiran in generalized myasthenia gravis in November and garetosmab in FOP in August, along with data readouts for the PNH complement program and geographic atrophy program later this year.

including potential FDA decisions for cemdisiran in generalized myasthenia gravis in November and garetosmab in FOP in August, along with data readouts for the PNH complement program and geographic atrophy program later this year. Legacy EYLEA remains under pressure: U.S. sales fell 45% year over year to $412 million as patients converted to EYLEA HD and competition increased. Management expects further low-to-mid-teens sequential demand declines in the second half, partly because of multiple aflibercept biosimilar launches.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $42.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $738.34. 1,460,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $541.00 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $640.66 and a 200-day moving average of $711.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $788.00 to $730.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Regeneron reported second-quarter revenue of $4.29 billion, up 16.7% year over year and above the roughly $3.82 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $14.29 versus expectations of approximately $10.16, helping drive renewed investor interest. Regeneron Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Regeneron reported second-quarter revenue of $4.29 billion, up 16.7% year over year and above the roughly $3.82 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $14.29 versus expectations of approximately $10.16, helping drive renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Key growth products performed well: Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, rose 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales increased 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also grew 30% to $489 million, demonstrating strength beyond the company’s legacy EYLEA franchise. Regeneron beats quarterly estimates on eczema drug strength, shares rise

Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, rose 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales increased 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also grew 30% to $489 million, demonstrating strength beyond the company’s legacy EYLEA franchise. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and strategic expansion: Management highlighted its broader development pipeline, while a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals could expand Regeneron’s oncology presence through next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies. Why Regeneron is up after mixed Q2 results and Telix oncology deal

Management highlighted its broader development pipeline, while a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals could expand Regeneron’s oncology presence through next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Regeneron announced a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield provides limited income support but is unlikely to be a major valuation driver.

Regeneron announced a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield provides limited income support but is unlikely to be a major valuation driver. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector weakness: Healthcare stocks declined late in the session, creating a headwind for the group even as Regeneron benefited from its earnings release.

Healthcare stocks declined late in the session, creating a headwind for the group even as Regeneron benefited from its earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Fianlimab-Libtayo trial litigation: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action alleging that Regeneron misrepresented the risks and protocol changes surrounding the failed Phase 3 melanoma trial. The allegations relate to investors who purchased shares from August 1, 2025, through May 15, 2026; the lead-plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026. The lawsuit follows an earlier, severe market reaction to the trial failure and could add legal costs and reputational risk, although the claims have not been proven. Hagens Berman Regeneron securities class action alert

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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