Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Guggenheim's price target indicates a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $796.08.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $760.86. The stock had a trading volume of 125,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $541.00 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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