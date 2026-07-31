Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $790.08.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $738.89. 146,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,341. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $541.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.81 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,504,991,000 after buying an additional 1,144,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,551,858,000 after buying an additional 835,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 664,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $512,881,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $405,596,000 after buying an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Regeneron reported non-GAAP earnings of $14.29 per share, well above the approximately $10.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $4.29 billion, surpassing expectations. Regeneron Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Regeneron reported non-GAAP earnings of $14.29 per share, well above the approximately $10.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $4.29 billion, surpassing expectations. Positive Sentiment: Core products delivered powerful growth: Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, increased 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales jumped 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also rose 30% to $489 million, helping offset declines in the original EYLEA franchise. Regeneron beats quarterly estimates on eczema drug strength, shares rise

Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, increased 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales jumped 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also rose 30% to $489 million, helping offset declines in the original EYLEA franchise. Positive Sentiment: Additional shareholder return and pipeline support: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share. Investors are also watching potential long-term growth from investigational food-allergy therapies and a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals to develop radiopharmaceutical oncology treatments.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share. Investors are also watching potential long-term growth from investigational food-allergy therapies and a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals to develop radiopharmaceutical oncology treatments. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains debated: Despite a roughly 36% gain over the past year and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 18, analysts characterize REGN as neither an obvious bargain nor clearly overvalued, leaving future pipeline execution and earnings growth central to the outlook. Regeneron Stock Looks Cheap On Earnings Yet Mixed Elsewhere

Despite a roughly 36% gain over the past year and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 18, analysts characterize REGN as neither an obvious bargain nor clearly overvalued, leaving future pipeline execution and earnings growth central to the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Clinical and legal overhang: Regeneron’s Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo trial in advanced melanoma failed, prompting allegations that investors were misled about the study’s risks and protocol changes. Multiple law firms have announced or promoted securities class actions, citing the prior market-value loss. The litigation could increase reputational, financial and investor-confidence risks, although the announcements themselves do not represent findings of wrongdoing. Hagens Berman Regeneron investor alert

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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