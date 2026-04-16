Regional Management (NYSE:RM) EVP Sells $114,522.54 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) EVP Harpreet Rana sold 3,009 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $114,522.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,769,866.12. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harpreet Rana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Harpreet Rana sold 14,978 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $570,512.02.

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Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 58,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 49.92, a quick ratio of 49.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of ($165.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Regional Management's payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RM. Zacks Research raised Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regional Management presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RM

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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