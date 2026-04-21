Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 7,173 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $276,590.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 974,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,567,581.28. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,788 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $232,561.84.

On Monday, April 20th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $595,200.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,827 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $493,582.96.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 17,602 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $669,932.12.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,398 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $281,271.96.

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Regional Management Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of RM traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 49.92 and a current ratio of 49.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of ($165.49) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.90 million.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Regional Management's payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 43.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,876 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Regional Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,006 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regional Management currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regional Management

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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