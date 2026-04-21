Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Sells $232,561.84 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $232,561.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 953,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,310,625.50. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $595,200.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,173 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $276,590.88.

On Thursday, April 16th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,827 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $493,582.96.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 17,602 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $669,932.12.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,398 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $281,271.96.

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Regional Management Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.23. 49,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,168. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 49.92, a current ratio of 49.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of ($165.49) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Regional Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,851 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regional Management presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regional Management

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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