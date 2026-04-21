Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Sells $595,200.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 959,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,063,555.84. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,788 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $232,561.84.

On Friday, April 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,173 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $276,590.88.

On Thursday, April 16th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,827 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $493,582.96.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 17,602 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $669,932.12.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,398 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $281,271.96.

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Regional Management Price Performance

RM stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,168. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 49.92 and a current ratio of 49.92. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $356.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of ($165.49) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Research raised Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company's stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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