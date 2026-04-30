Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Sells $83,178.59 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 2,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $83,178.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 951,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,664,896.66. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 2,916 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $112,266.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,788 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $232,561.84.

On Monday, April 20th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $595,200.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,173 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $276,590.88.

On Thursday, April 16th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,827 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $493,582.96.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 17,602 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $669,932.12.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,398 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $281,271.96.

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Regional Management Stock Down 3.4%

Regional Management stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 84,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,939. The company has a market capitalization of $347.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 49.92 and a quick ratio of 49.92.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $167.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.65 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.12%.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,344 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,164 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RM

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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