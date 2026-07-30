Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Regional Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regional Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Regional Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Regional Management Stock Down 22.9%

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,694. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 59.88, a current ratio of 59.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $300.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.69 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $789,588. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine R. Atwood sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $105,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,426.52. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,874 shares of company stock worth $350,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,876 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Regional Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,006 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company's stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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