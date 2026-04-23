Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.1176.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SouthState Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,166 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE RF opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regions Financial's payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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