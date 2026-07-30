Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $6.52 per share and revenue of $6.6740 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 4.92%.Reinsurance Group of America's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $237.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company's fifty day moving average is $218.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $1,474,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,938 shares in the company, valued at $829,264.04. This represents a 64.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $88,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,987.55. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,102 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $336,137,000 after buying an additional 987,014 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,076.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 602,503 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $119,512,000 after buying an additional 592,748 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $69,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $35,266,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 407,888 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $82,989,000 after acquiring an additional 141,757 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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