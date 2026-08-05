Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.81, FiscalAI reports. Remitly Global had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Remitly Global's conference call:

Record Q2 results exceeded guidance: Revenue rose 20% year over year to $495 million, adjusted EBITDA reached a record $115 million with a 23% margin, and quarterly active users surpassed 10 million.

Revenue rose 20% year over year to $495 million, adjusted EBITDA reached a record $115 million with a 23% margin, and quarterly active users surpassed 10 million. Core momentum remained strong, with send volume up 27% to $23.5 billion, U.S. revenue up 24%, and transaction margin improving 235 basis points to 67%. Management raised its full-year revenue outlook to $1.978-$1.988 billion and expects more than 20% growth in the second half.

Growth accelerators are gaining traction, including High-Value Senders, Remitly Business, receivers, and the newly launched Remitly Global Card. These initiatives are expected to contribute about 5% of 2026 revenue and exceed 10% by 2028, although management emphasized that the longer-term opportunity could be substantially larger.

AI-driven productivity and operating discipline supported substantial leverage across technology, customer support, fraud prevention, and G&A. Free cash flow nearly tripled year over year to more than $130 million, while the company repurchased $21 million of stock in Q2 and expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $410-$415 million.

Management expects transaction-loss rates to normalize in the second half after better-than-expected Q2 performance, contributing to a sequential decline in Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 18%-19%. High-Value Sender growth also softened in June because of foreign-exchange volatility and temporary measures affecting Indian corridors.

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Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,786,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,342. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.34. Remitly Global has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In other Remitly Global news, Director Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,290.14. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 16,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $385,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,385,457 shares in the company, valued at $77,763,947.29. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 170,388 shares of company stock worth $3,725,510 in the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 1,597.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Remitly Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RELY

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.

Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.

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