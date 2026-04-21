RenaissanceRe (RNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.02 per share and revenue of $2.8572 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.59 by $2.75. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts: Sign Up

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE RNR opened at $312.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $222.75 and a one year high of $318.20.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RenaissanceRe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,023 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,782.25. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,021 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,073 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Retirement Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $306.00 to $305.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $322.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RenaissanceRe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RenaissanceRe wasn't on the list.

While RenaissanceRe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here