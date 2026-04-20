Renishaw (LON:RSW) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,568 and last traded at GBX 4,518, with a volume of 93733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,166.

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Renishaw Stock Up 7.0%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,949.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,711.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Renishaw (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 68.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 earnings per share for the current year.

Renishaw Company Profile

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems. Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they're making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes. We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together. This means working with our customers to make the products and the materials that are going to be needed for the future. We believe that our purpose is incredibly relevant in today's environment where the pace of change in technology is faster than ever.

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