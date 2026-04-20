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Renishaw (LON:RSW) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Renishaw logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renishaw hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 4,568 and last at GBX 4,518 — up about 7% from the prior close of GBX 4,166 on volume of 93,733 shares.
  • The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and trades at a P/E of 43.73; it reported quarterly EPS of GBX 68.80 and a net margin of 10.06%, with analysts forecasting roughly GBX 160 EPS for the year and strong liquidity (current ratio 4.57) despite a debt-to-equity of 1.60.
  • Interested in Renishaw? Here are five stocks we like better.

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,568 and last traded at GBX 4,518, with a volume of 93733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,166.

Renishaw Stock Up 7.0%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,949.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,711.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Renishaw (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 68.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 earnings per share for the current year.

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems. Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they're making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes. We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together. This means working with our customers to make the products and the materials that are going to be needed for the future. We believe that our purpose is incredibly relevant in today's environment where the pace of change in technology is faster than ever.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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