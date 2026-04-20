Renishaw's (RSW) "Hold" Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Renishaw (LON:RSW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 3,450 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.73% from the stock's current price.

Get Renishaw alerts: Sign Up

Renishaw Stock Up 5.8%

RSW opened at GBX 4,408 on Monday. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 2,100 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,568. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,949.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,711.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Renishaw (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 68.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Renishaw had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Renishaw will post 159.8984772 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems. Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they're making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes. We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together. This means working with our customers to make the products and the materials that are going to be needed for the future. We believe that our purpose is incredibly relevant in today's environment where the pace of change in technology is faster than ever.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Renishaw, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Renishaw wasn't on the list.

While Renishaw currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here