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Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 550 at Citigroup

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Rentokil Initial logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup lowered Rentokil Initial’s price target from GBX 575 to GBX 550 while maintaining a “Buy” rating, implying 56.96% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with four Buy, one Hold, and one Sell rating; the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with an average target of GBX 468.33.
  • Shares fell to GBX 350.40, near their one-year low of GBX 344.60 and below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages of GBX 440.76 and GBX 461.29, respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 575 to GBX 550 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 56.96% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTO. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 540 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 550 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 468.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

LON:RTO traded down GBX 1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 350.40. The stock had a trading volume of 279,204,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,570,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 440.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 461.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 344.60 and a one year high of GBX 507.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

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Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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