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Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Rentokil Initial logo with Industrials background
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Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 463.

RTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 477 to GBX 431 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 540 to GBX 480 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTO

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 344.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 344.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 438.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 460.48.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

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Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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