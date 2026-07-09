Rentokil Initial's (RTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 550 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the company's current price.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 430 to GBX 540 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 to GBX 575 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 540 price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 475.71.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTO

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

LON RTO opened at GBX 448.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 462.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 337.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 507.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

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