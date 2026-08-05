Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ: CHRW. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on July 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.25 and a 200-day moving average of $180.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.64 and a 12-month high of $210.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $155.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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