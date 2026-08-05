Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of STERIS plc NYSE: STE. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in STERIS stock on July 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $233.17 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.14 and a twelve month high of $269.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $213.64 and its 200-day moving average is $225.91.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.03). STERIS had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. STERIS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $310,284.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,163,347.64. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 3,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $655,510.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,107.44. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,051. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of STERIS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $277.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $55,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 16.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in STERIS by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About STERIS

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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