Rep. April McClain Delaney Unloads Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Tractor Supply stock on July 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Andre J. Hawaux bought 3,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,264.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,264.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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