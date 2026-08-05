Rep. April McClain Delaney Unloads STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of STERIS plc NYSE: STE. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in STERIS stock on July 31st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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STERIS Stock Up 0.2%

STERIS stock opened at $233.17 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.14 and a 12 month high of $269.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.91.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.03). STERIS had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. STERIS's dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in STERIS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,881 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1,130.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in STERIS by 4.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,916 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,440 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $296,968.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 35,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,379,003.52. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $310,284.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,347.64. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of STERIS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $277.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on STE

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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