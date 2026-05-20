Rep. Brian Babin Sells Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Representative Brian Babin (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. NYSE: HII. In a filing disclosed on May 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS SEP IRA" account.

Representative Brian Babin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Westshore Terminals Investment OTCMKTS: WTSHF on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Compass Diversified NYSE: CODI on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FTAI Infrastructure NASDAQ: FIP on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals NYSE: WPM on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer NYSE: ET on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of South32 OTCMKTS: SOUHY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Range Resources NYSE: RRC on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Enbridge NYSE: ENB on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI on 5/5/2026.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $324.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.04 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,601,082. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $388.50.

View Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,982 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,244 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,743 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

About Representative Babin

Brian Babin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 36th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Babin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 36th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Babin is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Babin served in the United States Air Force as a captain from 1975 to 1979. While serving, he earned his B.S. in biology from Lamar University in 1973. He then enrolled in dental school at the University of Texas and graduated with his D.D.S. in 1976. He has been engaged in general dental practice since 1979.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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