Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Representative Byron Donalds (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. NASDAQ: MRVL. In a filing disclosed on May 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Marvell Technology stock on April 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORAN WEALTH IRA" account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill NYSE: CMG on 4/2/2026.

on 4/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY on 4/2/2026.

on 4/2/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/2/2026.

on 4/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk NASDAQ: TTD on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 3/13/2026.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.89. 24,691,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,385,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $192.15. The business's 50-day moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 241,060 shares of company stock worth $29,200,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.73.

View Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,656,000 after buying an additional 361,807 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 973,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,864,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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