Rep. Dan Newhouse Purchases Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently bought shares of Duke Energy Corporation NYSE: DUK. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Duke Energy stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

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Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $125.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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